Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie tests COVID-19 positive

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie has tested positive for COVID-19, husband and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed the news.



Roshan told a news agency and said that she is asymptomatic. "Yes it's true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine," he said. Roshan confirmed the news on her birthday.

Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67, took to her Instagram and shared an image of balloons and flowers, "My family brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door," she captioned the picture.



A few days back, actor's mother shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest.



Last month, Hrithik took his Instagram to share the glimpse of his father 71st birthday, ''This Sunday was Dads 71st birthday. We, his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time. I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up''.