Hrithik Roshan was on the "verge of depression" while filming 'War'

Depression hits you when you least expect it. We have seen it most common in people who you’d think are living their best lives. We are talking about Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan who is easily one of the most good looking men in the Hindi film industry and who enjoys a large fan base. In a recent interview, Hrithik revealed that he almost slipped into depression before his film ‘War’ came out and became a massive hit.

‘War’ was released in 2019 and became a huge hit. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF production starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. One of the year’s highest grossing films and a high point in Hrithik’s career, ‘War’ was important for the actor – professionally and personally. Shooting for the film, Hrithik reveals it was a “challenging time” filming it.

In a conversation with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, Hrithik Roshan said, “I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life.”

Hrithik trained like crazy for the film. His trainer recalled that the actor “didn’t take a day off in seven months”.

On the intense workout regime he followed to prepare for ‘War’, Hrithik Roshan added, “Maybe, age was one of those factors. Having said that, I know it wasn’t age. It all boiled down to me not living the kind of life I should have – health-wise, body-wise. Somewhere along the way, I started feeling that it is okay to relax. I have to remember that even when I am playing characters like a visually-impaired man (in Kaabil), or a school teacher (Super 30), I cannot no longer let go off the lifestyle I have. This is not a transformation for the film. This is me trying to find the lifestyle that I maintain for the rest of my life. It is for longevity.”