/Tylor Chase rejects aid, police explain why they can't keep him in custody



Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase continues to decline every offer of help he has received. The 36-year-old actor has been making headlines after a video of him living on the streets went viral.

Days after it was reported that Tylor had been sent to a rehab centre, the police chief shared that he had refused all help.

Tylor Chase has declined to accept any help: Police

In response to speculation addressing the efforts made to help the homeless star, police officials said that he has refused assistance.

“What we’re seeing play out with Tylor is, unfortunately, something we see every day, not just in Riverside, but across California,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez told PEOPLE.

The former child actor has been struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Speaking on the disturbing videos of the former actor circulating, the actor said, “From the videos circulating online, it’s clear he is struggling with substance abuse and untreated mental illness. The challenge is that our current mental health system is largely built around personal choice. Even when someone is clearly in crisis, they must voluntarily accept services unless very specific legal thresholds are met.”

The police officer also revealed that long before the actor's video went viral, the teams had been in frequent contact with Tylor, and he had been repeatedly offered services.

''He has come very close to accepting help, but ultimately that final step must be made by the individual, and at this point he has declined those services,” he said.

Why are the authorities not taking the actor into custody?

Addressing suggestions that police should take the former child actor into custody on charges of drug possession or being under the influence, officials explained that these are ‘’misdemeanour offences in California'' and would not keep him behind bars for long.

“Those charges are considered non-violent, and due to a federal court order addressing jail overcrowding in Riverside County, individuals are often released quickly without access to treatment, placing them right back where they started,” he said before adding, ''It’s a frustrating and heartbreaking cycle that highlights the broader gaps in how we, as a society, address mental health, addiction, and homelessness,” the officer shared

Tylor Chase received help from co-actors