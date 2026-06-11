/The Odyssey advance booking boom: Tickets costing up to Rs 3,300 sold out

Expectations for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey are sky-high, and the excitement surrounding the film is already evident. Ahead of its release, advance bookings for the highly anticipated epic have opened, and reports suggest that tickets for select IMAX screenings are being sold for as much as ₹3,300.

Directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is being touted as the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The film also marks the Oscar-winning director's first project since the massive success of Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey sells out tickets priced at ₹3300

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Scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, the period epic has generated tremendous buzz worldwide. Advance ticket sales for IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8, and despite the film still being weeks away from release, tickets are already witnessing strong demand.

Moviegoers across the globe are eagerly awaiting the film, and the enthusiasm is equally visible in India, where cinephiles have begun securing seats for what is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

In the Delhi-NCR region, ticket prices for opening weekend night shows range between Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,400 at PVR theatres in Select Citywalk and Priya. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, tickets at Phoenix Palladium's IMAX are being sold for a staggering ₹3,300.

At Miraj Cinemas' IMAX in Wadala, home to Mumbai's largest cinema screen, tickets for the first Saturday and Sunday shows have already sold out. The venue's premium sofa seats are priced at ₹1,800.

The craze surrounding Nolan's movie has been building for over a year. Last year, on July 17, exactly one year before the film's release, advance ticket sales opened for IMAX theatres equipped to screen the epic in 70mm.

What is The Odyssey about?

Adaptation of Homer’s timeless epic, the movie follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his journey home following the Trojan War, and during his perilious journey, he meets mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the Circe, before reuniting with his wifea and son.