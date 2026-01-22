Taylor Swift called Justin Baldoni 'bitch' with in newly revealed private texts with Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us drama refuses to end. The case continues to make headlines, and now a chat that happened between Lively and her former best friend, Taylor, has taken the limelight.



As obtained by Variety, the newly disclosed documents reveal the text exchanges that took place between the friends. However, the point of discussion here is the pop star calling Baldoni a “bitch.”



Taylor Swift calls It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni a “bitch”

If It Ends With Us has done anything, it has played a significant role in ending Lively and Swift’s year-long friendship. The two divas have not shared a word about it, but if reports are to be believed, they are not on talking terms.



During a hearing on Tuesday, messages exchanged between the pop superstar and Blake regarding Baldoni were shared.



According to the court document obtained, which Lively’s lawyers filed in US District Court in Manhattan, Swift allegedly wrote in Dec 2024, “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”

While Lively's lawyers argued that this does not support Defendants’ assertion" that Lively and Swift "privately discussed the New York Times article" that broke the news of the legal battle when it was published Dec. 21, 2024.

In other messages, Baldoni's legal team claims that Lively asked Swift to endorse a revised version of the script in front of the director, ''even without having read it.''

To Lively's text, Swift allegedly replied "I'll do anything for you !!" In the later texts, Lively allegedly hailed her singer friend and wrote that she was "so epically heroic today" and that she "recapped every moment" to her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"I kept remembering stuff- You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever," Lively allegedly wrote to Swift.