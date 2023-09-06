When Miley Cyrus flirted with Ariana Grande during 2015 duet

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are real friends. In a new TikTok video posted by Miley Cyrus, the singer looked back on her duet with Ariana Grande as they collaborated for the 2015 cover performance of Crowded House's 1986 classic Don't Dream It's Over. This was a part of Miley’s Backyard Sessions series. In the

In the video, Miley Cyrus said, "This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard.” The TikTok video has been seen some 114 million times and more.

On her time with Ariana Grande, Miley said, "I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared. We were having fun. Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have collaborated several times together. The first time they worked together was for their Don't Dream It's Over cover. They sang the Crowded House hit together once again at Grande's 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert which aided victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that followed her then-recent concert.

Cyrus and Grande got together again in 2019 for the collaborative single Don't Call Me Angel with Lana Del Rey, which appeared in the Charlie's Angels remake released the same year.

