What is dermatomyositis? The rare disease that Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from

The untimely demise of Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar has sent shockwaves across the nation. Suhani breathed her last at the age of 19 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Hours after the news of her death broke, Suhani's parents spoke to the media revealing what happened to their daughter.

While talking to the media, Suhani's father Puneet Bhatnagar revealed that his daughter was suffering from an autoimmune disease called dermatomyositis.

Further talking Suhani's father said that around two months back Suhani started getting swelling in her hands, and after a lot of checkups she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis.

''Two months ago, Suhani started getting swelling in her left hand. So, we got her checked by several doctors including a dermatologist and did several medical tests, but the doctors were not able to catch the disease. Then we took her to AIIMS hospital, where his daughter was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, and subsequently they admitted and started her treatment.''

Suhani's father said further that due to her weak immune system, her body caught infection in the hospital.

''The only treatment for this disease is steroids. And after doctors started giving her steroids, her immunity became weak. And, soon her body caught an infection at the hospital and her health started deteriorating and gradually her body started filling with water. Due to this, the lungs got damaged and her respiratory system failed.''

Suhani's mother said that Suhani has made all of us proud, and was pursuing a course in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Suhani had a dream of becoming an actor and was planning to pursue it after completing her studies.

What is dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes inflammation of muscles, skin and even muscles. Certain symptoms of this disease include skin rashes, swelling, and muscle weakness.

As per Mayo Clinic, ''there's no cure for dermatomyositis, but periods of symptom improvement can occur. Treatment can help clear the skin rash and help you regain muscle strength and function.''

Who is Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani Bhatnagar rose to stardom after playing the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.