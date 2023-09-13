WATCH | Killers of the Flower Moon trailer 2 unveils a chilling tale of greed, murder

A new trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon is here. Martin Scorsese's next film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in lead roles, is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book and chronicles the Osage murders. The Osage Indians, one of the richest communities in the world, faced a series of inexplicable disappearances and deaths in the early 20th century. One by one, many men and women were found murdered, their deaths shrouded in mystery. The community became gripped by terror as loved ones vanished and the culprits remained elusive.

These murders became known as the Osage murders or the Reign of Terror. In response to the escalating case, the newly-formed FBI, known then as the Bureau of Investigation (BOI), intervened to investigate. Tom White, a former Texas Ranger portrayed by Jesse Plemons in the movie, was appointed to lead the investigation. As he an his men delved deeper into the investigation, they uncovered a disturbing and malevolent scheme fuelled by an all-too-familiar motive: greed.

In the film, also penned by Scorsese and Eric Roth, DiCaprio essays the role of Ernest Burkhart, a man who married a wealthy Osage woman called Mollie, played by Gladstone. , Robert De Niro, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser also star.

The new trailer has a more sedate tone than the first one. You can watch it above.

Killers of the Flower Moon's official synopsis

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

Killers of the Flower Moon release date

Killers of the Flower Moon will release in select cinemas on October 6. It will then get a wider release on October 20. At one point, it will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

