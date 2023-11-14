Warner Bros Discovery revives Coyote vs. Acme movie following backlash

Warner Bros Discovery has decided to resurrect Coyote vs. Acme after filmmakers revolted against its initial shelving. The live-action/animation hybrid film, helmed by director Dave Green, is getting a second chance and is currently up for grabs with Amazon in the mix as a potential buyer as per The Hollywood Reporter. This comes in the wake of Warner Bros shelving two other completed projects, Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, in August 2022.

The cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob! sent shockwaves through the film industry, leading affected filmmakers to create a support network to share their concerns and offer mutual support.

The scrapping of Coyote vs. Acme was even more unsettling for the creative community, as it was initially presented as a one-time deviation from the studio's strategy. Following the revival of the film, the affected filmmakers are approaching the situation with caution.

What sets Coyote vs. Acme apart is that it was fully completed and had undergone successful test screenings. Starring Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor, the film is described as a crowd-pleaser in the tradition of popcorn-style entertainment.