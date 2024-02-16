Wait, what? A fan is ready to skip aunt's funeral for Taylor Swift Melbourne concert

Taylor Swift fans can go to any extent. Over the years we have heard many bizarre stories of Tay Tay fans and to what lengths they have gone for the songstress. However, the most recent story that has garnered the headlines is of a fan who is ready to miss the funeral of her aunt to attend Taylor's concert.

The 34-year-old star megastar is all set to kick- off her Eras-tour in Melbourne, Australia and the excitement around her shows is palpable. Before the big day, an Australian woman shocked the entire nation as she announced that she was ready to skip her aunt's funeral to see Taylor Swift's live performance.

This all began after a Taylor Swift concert ticket giveaway was announced by Australian radio hosts Bec and Soda, and to win the ticket the audience had to answer - what they can miss for Taylor's Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Some were ready to skip their office day, while others could upset their friends by not attending their birthday. But, one Swift fan called Kiara who is from Adelaide said that she's ready to upset her whole family by skipping her aunt's funeral for Taylor.

''We are a very big family, we’re all very close. So it’s a pretty big deal,’' Kiara said as per Metro.

''I’m a really big Swiftie, I would do anything, well clearly if I am missing a funeral. The body is being flown from Queensland, it’s a really big deal, there is going to be so many family members there and I am willing to upset everyone to go,'' Kiara added.

Despite the host asking her to give a thought on her decision, Kiara said it's a ''once in a lifetime'' to see Swift.

''In a respectful way, this is a once in a lifetime to see Taylor Swift, I will do anything,'’ said Kiara.

Before giving her the tickets, confused radio hosts Bec and Soda decided to get Kiara's mom on the line for her permission. However, the matter got worse as Kiara's mom Jodie joined the call and got to know about her daughter's wish.