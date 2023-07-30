Viola Davis steps back from G20 despite SAG-AFTRA waiver: I stand in solidarity with actors

Standing strong with Hollywood’s ongoing strikes, Viola Davis has decided to take a step back from the project G20 as a producer. Davis' decision comes after SAG-AFTRA granted waivers and allowed filming of the projects that are coming from independent production houses.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," Davis said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

On Friday, G20 got the go-ahead to continue its production from SAG-AFTRA. The project got relaxation amid the strike because the project is backed by the non-AMPTP-affiliated MRC. Although, Amazon Studios is involved, but they will only be distributing the films.

G20 is among the several TV shows and movies that have been allowed to begin production amid the actors' strike. Almost three weeks after the strike started, SAG-AFTRA shared its interim agreements that allowed independent productions to continue their work that had no connections with the members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

As per the terms, members "may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order," per the guild, via Deadline.



Before Davis, comedian and actress Sarah Silverman slams actors filming after SAG AFTRA's recent decision to allow independent projects to start production.

"I feel fucking pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something," Silverman said in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday. "Movie stars are making movies because they’re independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we’re asking for. That’s just working. The strike ends when they come to the table, and we make a deal in agreement."



