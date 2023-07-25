Toronto Film Festival 2023 unveils lineup: Indian film Punjab '95 part of Gala Presentations

Amid the double strike by two major unions of American entertainment industry, Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), the 2023 edition of Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its lineup of film premieres. Indian film Punjab '95, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, and Suvinder Vicky, is part of the Gala Presentations section. Also in the section are Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, John Carney's Flora and Son, Um Tae-hwa's Concrete Utopia, among others. Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins was the first movie to be confirmed to be part of the festival.

Presenting the first look of Punjab '95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji 🙏🏽@honeytrehan @rampalarjun @Suvinder_Vicky #GeetikaVidyaOhlyan @kukuhere @ronniescrewvala… pic.twitter.com/PmTC1Fxxhz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 24, 2023

In the Special Presentations section, there are films by Richard Linklater, Alexander Payne, David Yates, and more. Films from the likes of those who are better known for their acting, like Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Ethan Hawke, and Viggo Mortensen, will also be shown in this category.

You can see the full list of films at TIFF here.

TIFF CEO assures the festival is in great shape

The CEO of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, has said that despite the double strike and the ensuing chaos in Hollywood, TIFF is in great shape. “We’re in great shape. We’ve got a lot of terrific films that will be presented this year, including many films launching with us. The scope of the filmmaking is global, as we always aim for, but it includes many key films from the U.S.,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bailey mentioned that Toronto programmers had been actively evaluating US and international cinema titles for several months before the SAG-AFTRA members joined the Writers Guild of America on strike. Invitations had already been sent out prior to the strike's commencement. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the actors' strike, Bailey said that they had revisited discussions with all the individuals associated with the films they had invited, inquiring about their situation in case the strike persisted. However, the outcome of these conversations is still undecided."That’s why filmmakers and film companies and journalists and buyers and sellers come, because they want to see how films play with the Toronto audiences. So there’s all kinds of reasons to bring a film here, even if the strike is continuing. Because you’ll still get that reaction," added Bailey.

What is Toronto International Film Festival?

Toronto International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and influential film festivals in the world, held annually in Toronto, Canada. Established in 1976, TIFF has grown to become a major event in the film industry, attracting filmmakers, actors, critics, and film enthusiasts from around the globe. It plays a crucial role in promoting international cinema, fostering talent, and providing a space for filmmakers and film professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the art of filmmaking. Unlike, say Cannes and Venice festivals, TIFF is known for a bent towards indie cinema.

