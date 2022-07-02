'Thor Love and Thunder' new clip teases final battle between Thor and Gorr the God Butcher. Watch

A new clip from the upcoming Marvel movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is here. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-led superhero film is the fourth iteration in the 'Thor' franchise within MCU and brings back Taika Waititi as the director from the last movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

In the movie, Portman's character Jane Foster also assumes the identity of Thor (called Mighty Thor) by wielding Mjolnir. They band together with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Waititi's Korg, and other gods like Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) to face the threat of Gorr.

The clip recounts the journey of Thor Odinson through the perspective of Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale's character who is the main villain of the movie. Wronged by the gods, Gorr lost everything. He vowed to kill every god in the universe and has already killed many before encountering Thor and his allies.

The clip features Gorr letting Thor understand the sense of helplessness he has faced before. For instance, he could not save his brother Loki from being strangled by Thanos and also could not kill the Mad Titan before he snapped half the universe out of existence. And before that death of his father and his realm, and his mother even before that. It appears Thor's journey so far in MCU is a series of tragedies interspersed with a handful of triumphs.

The clip also reveals many new shots of both Thors battling Gorr in the shadow realm, where there is no colour. Gorr, Bale under layers of makeup and the acting chops and commitment he brings to every role, looks like a terrifying villain.

Jaimie Alexander, every Guardians of the Galaxy actor (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper), among others also star in 'Love and Thunder'.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 7.