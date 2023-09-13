The Marvels new look: Will this MCU film cure your superhero fatigue?

Marvel Studios has just given fans a thrilling sneak peek into their upcoming film, The Marvels, along with an exclusive new IMAX poster. The studio is pulling out all the stops to ensure that this cinematic experience is truly epic, with over 30 minutes of IMAX-exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio, providing up to 26 per cent more picture in select sequences throughout the movie. This expanded aspect ratio promises an unparalleled level of crispness and clarity, allowing moviegoers to immerse themselves even deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MAX viewers can look forward to a spectacular and immersive experience. Paired with next-generation IMAX precision sound, this film is set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey.

The Marvels picks up the story after Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, successfully reclaims her identity from the oppressive Kree regime and seeks vengeance against the Supreme Intelligence. However, her actions inadvertently trigger a chain of events that threaten the stability of the entire universe. As Carol is drawn into a wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become intertwined with those of two unexpected allies: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a devoted fan from Jersey City, and Carol's estranged niece, now an S.A.B.E.R. astronaut named Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must learn to work together and harness their combined powers to save the universe in The Marvels.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and the iconic Samuel L. Jackson. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige, The Marvels is set to be a remarkable addition to the MCU. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers, while the screenplay is penned by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Fans in India have a special reason to celebrate as The Marvels is set to hit theatres around this Diwali in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

