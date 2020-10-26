Simu Liu on 'Shang-Chi' shoot wrap: It will be impossible for Hollywood to ignore us

The filming of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is wrapped. The movie is one of the first Marvel movies with all Asian cast.



Since Liu, the star of the film shared the news on his social media, "That's a wrap on SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS!!!!!!!! Nine months from now we will break records and make history as the first superhero movie to feature an ALL-ASIAN cast that kicks so much ass it's not even funny. Well - that's a lie, actually, it's quite funny too."

"For all of us who hate hated the colour of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE. This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this. I'll see you then. But probably sooner actually because I'm always on here lollll. LET'S FUCKING GO."

Liu also shared a picture of himself with the movie director Destin Yori Daniel Cretton, saying, "We made a baby!!! We can't wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months... #WRAPPED".



Following the delay due to the pandemic, the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 9, 2021. The film also stars Tony Leung and Awkwafina.