Shania Twain 2023 tour: Check tour dates, songs, new album cover, release date and net-worth
Story highlights
Shania Twain 2023 Tour: Check the dates of Shania Twain's 2023 tour with the release date of her new album, Queen of Me.
Shania Twain 2023 Tour: Check the dates of Shania Twain's 2023 tour with the release date of her new album, Queen of Me.
Shania Twain 2023 Tour: On 3 February, Shania Twain will release Queen of Me, her sixth studio album and first full-length release in nearly six years. Along with her debut at Republic Nashville, the country legend will embark on a 49-date global arena tour, which will include stops at Geodis Park in Nashville on 7 June and Madison Square Garden in New York on 11 July.
She made a triumphant return last month with her new single "Waking Up Dreaming." Vulture praised it right away, calling it "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss," commented Rolling Stone.
The Queen of Me Tour marks Twain’s first proper trip on the road since the completion of her Las Vegas residency.
When will the Shania Twain 2023 tour starts?
The span of shows kicks off on Friday, 28 April, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Twain will appear in Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles, Montreal, Kansas City, Dallas, London, Dublin, and more. The tour concludes on 26 September at England’s Utilita Arena Birmingham.
When will the tickets for Shania Twain 2023 tour become available?
Tickets will go on sale Friday, 4 November at 10 am local time via Live Nation.
Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:
April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena
June 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
June 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
June 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
June 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 16 – London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 19 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena
Sept. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Sept. 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Oct. 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Oct. 20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 22 – Toronton, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 2 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 5 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Nov. 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 9 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Nov. 11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena