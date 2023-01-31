Shania Twain 2023 tour: Check tour dates, songs, new album cover, release date and net-worth

Shania Twain 2023 Tour: On 3 February, Shania Twain will release Queen of Me, her sixth studio album and first full-length release in nearly six years. Along with her debut at Republic Nashville, the country legend will embark on a 49-date global arena tour, which will include stops at Geodis Park in Nashville on 7 June and Madison Square Garden in New York on 11 July.

She made a triumphant return last month with her new single "Waking Up Dreaming." Vulture praised it right away, calling it "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss," commented Rolling Stone.

The Queen of Me Tour marks Twain’s first proper trip on the road since the completion of her Las Vegas residency. When will the Shania Twain 2023 tour starts?

The span of shows kicks off on Friday, 28 April, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Twain will appear in Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles, Montreal, Kansas City, Dallas, London, Dublin, and more. The tour concludes on 26 September at England’s Utilita Arena Birmingham.

When will the tickets for Shania Twain 2023 tour become available?

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 4 November at 10 am local time via Live Nation.

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates: