Secret Invasion AI opening sequence controversy: 'No jobs were replaced by AI'

Method Studios, the creative team behind the opening sequence of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, has come forward to address the controversy surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production. The series premiered on Disney+ and immediately sparked discussions when it was revealed that AI had played a role in creating the opening sequence, leading to concerns about potential job displacement for artists. To clarify the situation, Method Studios released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, asserting that AI was just one tool among a range of tools utilised by their artists. They clarified that no artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating AI; instead, the technology complemented and assisted the creative teams in their work.

The statement from Method Studios read, "Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilising a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic. The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project. However, it is crucial to emphasise that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.

"Method Studios’ team of designers skillfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage."

What is Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion immerses viewers in a world plagued by paranoia and distrust. Blurring the lines between friend and foe, the show presents its protagonist, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), with a profound challenge to their perceptions. Inspired by the comic book storyline, Secret Invasion explores the infiltration of Earth by the shape-shifting Skrulls, a species capable of assuming the appearance of any individual. Unbeknownst to humanity, the Skrulls replace key figures, including Avengers and other superheroes, with their own impostors. With the objective of destabilizing Earth's defenses and institutions, the Skrulls sow chaos and uncertainty. Surviving superheroes and their allies find themselves questioning the authenticity of their alliances, grappling with the fundamental question of whom they can truly trust in a world consumed by doubt.

Secret Invasion critical reception

Secret Invasion has thus far received mixed reviews. WION's review of the show was positive. It read, "...the show is very watchable, though far from perfect. It is low on action but there is an abundance of tension and suspense. The character-driven storytelling allows the truly fantastic cast to shine. Jackson is astounding as Fury, at ease and casual, and yet there are hints of deep scars that extend beyond his ruined eye. His very way of walking conveys the weight of his experiences and the secrets he carries.

Colman is delightfully deranged in the role of Sonya, a sweet-talking agent who is the kind of woman who would break fingers first, and ask questions later — with a wide and toothy materteral grin. Mendelsohn also gets a lot to do as Talos, much more than Captain Marvel, and makes it worthwhile. There is a palpable atmosphere of suspicion in the story, though the series does not take the route of making shocking revelations of this or that character being exposed as a Skrull. It might change in the subsequent episodes, though. That... is a choice. I didn't mind that all that much."