Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' new video clip out: Watch

Lots came out at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Apart from new clip from Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’, makers also unveiled a new video clip from ‘Black Widow’.

The film directed by Cate Shortland is produced by Kevin Feige.

The film will release both in theatres and on Disney+ in most markets at the same time. It is scheduled for a release on July 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow was also honoured at the MTV Awards. She got the Generation Award that celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Watch the new video clip from Black Widow here: