Robert Downey Jr unfollows his 'Avengers' co-stars on social media, leaves Marvel fans worried

Robert Downey Jr, who played Marvel superhero Iron Man for 10 years seems to be moving on. Fans of the Hollywood star observed recently that the actor had unfollowed all his former 'Avengers' cast-mates.



The actor has reportedly unfollowed his co-stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo on Instagram.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu DMs Robert Downey Jr on social media, gets the cold shoulder



Downey Jr, during the promotions of 'Avengers: Endgame', was active with his social media posts and shared videos and photos with his other castmates.



Fans took to Twitter as Downey Jr unfollowed his cast mates and expressed disappointment. One even wondered if the move was due to him hiring a new social media manager. One even directly asked the actor on an unrelated tweet.

sir why did you unfollowed the mcu cast 😭😭 — ًaria loki & bw era (@ariasromanoff) July 1, 2021 ×

@RobertDowneyJr unfollowed the entire cast of Marvel and is permanently parting way with Marvel.😔😔 — Sɯιƙαɾ Aƈԋαɾყα (@sweekar_) July 2, 2021 ×

OMG IT IS TRUE ROBERT DOWNEY JR UNFOLLOWED ALL MARVEL CAST MEMBERS. WHAT HAPPENED?!🥲 #marvel — Trabant 🚗 (@Bmerci04) July 1, 2021 ×

Robert Downey Jr. Instagram account is now his Business Account. He unfollowed every Marvel Cast today, but there were no fights pic.twitter.com/CpG2dMMRtV — Multiverse_Saga (@SagaMultiverse) July 2, 2021 ×

The actor's stint as Tony Stark/Iron Man ended with the last 'Avengers' film as his character died. The actor had a long run appearing as the superhero in 10 MCU films spanning over 2008-2019.



Interestingly, the actor still follows his former colleagues on Twitter.



Downey Jr will be next seen reprising his role as Sherlock Homes in the third part of the hit franchise 'Sherlock Holmes' which is scheduled to hit theatres in US in December.