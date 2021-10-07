Riverdale: Mark Consuelos exits as series regular after season 5

If you have been following Netflix’s ‘Riverdale’ from season to season, here’s a major shocker for you -- Hiram Lodge has left the building. Mark Consuelos will no longer be a part of Riverdale as a series regular, reported Deadline.

Mark Consuelos starred in the show, from the very beginning as Hiram Lodge, Veronica Lodge’s father. He was there since season 2 as Veronica’s shrewd father.

Reflecting on his time on the show, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to Deadline, “So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years. From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone,” said Aguirre-Sacasa, “We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.” Also Read: Subtitles of 'Squid Game' change the meaning of the show? Fans are divided on this

Mark exit the show during the season 5 finale which saw Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) come together with the rest of the Riverdale folk exile Hiram, ending his reign of terror.

Mark also spoke about his exit and said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

Riverdale is based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.