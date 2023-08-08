Ridley Scott reveals why he didn't direct Blade Runner sequel and instead helmed Alien: Covenant

Ridley Scott is finally opening up on why he stepped down from directing the Blade Runner. In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker revealed that he had a scheduling conflict with 2017’s Alien: Covenant and thus couldn’t go ahead with Blade Runner film. He said, “I shouldn’t have had to make that decision. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2.”

It was in 2014 that Ridley Scott had announced that he would no longer be able to direct the Blade Runner sequel and instead will helm the sci-fi horror film, Alien: Covenant starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride. Denis Villeneuve served as director on Blade Runner 2049, a follow-up to the 1982 original directed by Scott which included Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Jared Leto.

Ridley Scott will however return to the future dystopia in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming limited series Blade Runner 2099, which he first revealed was in development in 2021. He said, “I’m one of the producers. It’s all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.”

Game of Thrones alum Jeremy Podeswa is set to direct the pilot of Blade Runner 2099, with Silka Luisa on board as showrunner and executive producer.

