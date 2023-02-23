Rapper Da Brat announces pregnancy at 48 with wife: 'It's been quite a journey'

American rapper and actress Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known as Da Brat, is expecting her first child with Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart. The couple confirmed the news while speaking to People magazine. "It's been quite a journey. There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40," she said. The two have been together since February 2 last year. Da Brat added that having kids wasn't part of her plan. At least until she met and fell in love with Harris-Dupart. Harris-Dupart is already a mother of three from a previous relationship.

"I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me. I started looking at life so differently. I was like, 'I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally,'" said Da Brat.

Harris-Dupart, 41, faced health complications after her egg retrieval procedure, so the couple decided Da Brat will carry the baby instead. However, she too faced health issues of her own and even a heartbreaking miscarriage. Now, she is 18 weeks pregnant. "I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me," she said.

Da Brat began her music career in 1992 and became the first female solo rap artist to go platinum with her debut album "Funkdafied." She has made a name for herself for her distinctive rapping style, which is characterised by her fast flow and incorporation of melody. She has released several successful albums throughout her career and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Da Brat is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and has influenced many artists in the genre.

