Rajeev Mehta on Khichdi 2, his Praful's equation with Hansa and more

The Parekh family known for their inimitable comedy style are back after a gap of 13 years – this time in the form of a film titled Khichdi 2- Mission Paanthukistan. Rajeev Mehta as Praful and Supriya Pathak Kapoor as Hansa led the comedy show to give it cult status, lending a new meaning to real-time comedy in Indian television.

What to expect from Khichdi 2

In their latest adventure, Mission Paanthukistan, the Parekh family are onto something new as an intelligence services agent discovers that Praful resembles the king of Paanthukistan, he enlists the help of the Parekh family to place Praful in the king's position and save his subjects. We find out whether they do justice to the new roles. Rajeev Mehta aka Praful spoke to WION about Khichdi 2, what’s new about Praful this time and his equation with everyone’s favourite, Hansa.

Rajeev has always been irreplaceable in the role as Praful – honest and full of conviction. Happy to be back, Rajeev said, “Returning to Khichdi 2 was a delightful experience for us. We've always been eager to delve back into the world of Khichdi, whether it's for a TV series, theatrical performance, or any other format. The opportunity to revisit the beloved characters and narratives filled us with joy and enthusiasm.”

On what Khichdi 2 has to offer its fans, Rajeev said, “It's a genuinely good comedy, devoid of forced humour, and crafted with pure comedic genius. Under the adept direction of Aatish Kapadia, the writing and performances are exceptional. Viewers will be treated to a different brand of comedy that has the power to uplift spirits, offering a respite from life's challenges and reminding us of the joy found in laughter.”

Praful and Hansa

In the film, Rajeev Mehta is seen playing a dual role. With one Praful difficult to handle for the Parekhs, they have a rollercoaster ride in this one. Talking about the experience, Rajeev said, “Alongside reprising the familiar Praful, I also portray the King of Paanthukistan, a character with distinct behavioural traits. This duality posed a unique challenge for me as an actor, requiring nuanced differences in acting style, body language, and demeanour. Audiences can see a fresh dimension to my performance.”

Khichdi 2 brings back the familiarity, the nostalgia and yet manages to thrill audiences with a new story. Rajeev added that the likes of Khichdi work because “family dramas, particularly those infused with comedy, have a timeless appeal that withstands the test of time. The comedy within these narratives feels organic and uncontrived, resonating with viewers across generations.”

Another thing that stands the test of time is Praful and Hansa’s equation which only gets better as they engage in playful banter. Rajeev’s equation with Supriya truly transforms on the screen as they play a naive couple who like to be in their own rhythm. “My dynamic with Hansa has evolved beautifully over time. We are regarded as one of the most beloved couples in television history. The enduring popularity of Khichdi is evident with characters like ours becoming cultural icons. Working alongside Hansa has been a joyous experience, and Aatish Kapadia's masterful writing has enabled us to effortlessly inhabit our characters,” commented Rajeev on his equation with actress Supriya Pathak Kapoor who plays his wife in the film.