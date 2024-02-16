Kavita Chaudhary, best known for TV show Udaan, passes away at 67

Indian actress Kavita Chaudhary, best known for playing a police officer in Doordarshan show Udaan, is no more. According to reports, the actress passed away on Thursday night in Amritsar after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of her demise was confirmed by her nephew Ajay Sayal to Indian Express. “She died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8.30 pm. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated,” said Sayal. Kavita was 67.

An alumnus of the National School Of Drama, Kavita Chaudhary played IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the hit show Udaan which aired on Doordarshan in 1989. Interestingly, the show was based on Kavita's sister Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya's life, who became the second female IPS officer after Kiran Bedi. Kavita studied at NSD with actors like Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Govind Namdev.



Considering the time the show was released, Kalpana became an icon of women's empowerment in the country soon. Later in her career, Kavita produced shows like Your Honour and IPS Diaries.



Kavita was also known for playing the iconic character of Lalita ji in a series of detergent ads in the 1980s and 1990s. In the ads, she played the intelligent housewife who is judicious while spending her money and always makes the right choice. Talking about her character in the ads, she told The Quint a few years back, “Lalita ji was this no-nonsense [character] which was not my personality but he just felt that I might be able to understand the tone of it. He relied on the actor’s understanding.”



Udaan was re-telecast on Doordarshan during the pandemic in 2020. At the time, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “For some, it was just a serial, for me it was a call to free myself from situations I deemed impossible to overcome.”