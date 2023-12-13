Raising Hope actress Kate Micucci reveals she underwent surgery for lung cancer

Actress Kate Micucci is doing better post-surgery for lung cancer. The Raising Hope and Big Bang Theory actress shared a video over the weekend in which she is seen wearing the hospital gown as she talks about taking everything in her stride.

Speaking to her fans, the actress was seen joking and calling her TikTok post a “SickTok” and at one point she asked herself, “Why am I still talking? Because I’m on drugs.” Kate underwent surgery to remove the cancer.

Kate also shared footage of her walking around the hospital hallways and eating a hospital food spread featuring Frosted Flakes. She told her fans to not worry and that she will be okay soon. She said, “I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early. It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens.”

The comedian-actress called the surgical experience as “a little bit of a trip” and added that she’d “probably be moving slowly for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it” following her recovery.