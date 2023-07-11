Rainn Wilson says he felt unhappy during The Office: I wasn’t enjoying it

Rainn Wilson recently reflected on his time filming the iconic comedy series The Office in an interaction with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast. He revealed that he felt predominantly unhappy during that period. Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the sitcom, disclosed that he spent several years feeling unfulfilled because he believed it was "enough". “When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough. This is what I’m looking at now, and I’m realising now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fisher and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. And I wasn’t enjoying it.”

He confessed to yearning for a flourishing film career and questioned why he hadn't achieved movie star status or secured a development deal. "I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?' When I was on The Office, I was clutching and grasping at, OK, I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough.” he added.

Rainn Wilson played the character Dwight Schrute in the TV show The Office. What was The Office all about? The Office was a popular American television sitcom that aired from 2005 to 2013. Set in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the series presented a humorous and mockumentary-style portrayal of the everyday lives of office employees. It primarily revolved around a diverse group of coworkers, each with their own quirks and personalities, who navigate through the mundane and sometimes absurd situations that arise in their workplace. The main character, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell), served as the bumbling and often clueless regional manager of the office, constantly seeking approval and attention from his employees. Wilson's Dwight Schrute was an eccentric and overly enthusiastic assistant to the regional manager.

The show has been praised for its sharp writing, memorable characters, and relatable portrayal of office culture.

