Nicolas Cage's Sympathy for the Devil gets OTT release date in India

Nicolas Cage's latest thriller, Sympathy for the Devil, is set to make its Indian debut exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 29th. Directed by Yuval Adler, the film promises an intense and suspenseful experience. The film's plot centres around a taxi driver (Joel Kinnaman) en route to the hospital when his journey takes a terrifying turn. An uninvited passenger interrupts the ride, brandishing a firearm and forcing the driver into a nightmarish situation. As the car ride progresses, long-buried secrets emerge, leaving both the driver and the passenger (played by Nicolas Cage) in a state of shock.

Cage discussed his character, The Passenger, in the film. He described him in a statement as enigmatic and puzzling, with a motive to coax The Driver back into a darker, more sinister side of himself. Both characters find themselves at the epicenter of a tragic event, driving the suspense and tension in the film.

"This is going to be a high-wire character in the so-called reportorial, I think it's going to be amazing." The actor also humourously acknowledged the reputation of his distinctive hairstyles in reflecting the nature of his characters, suggesting that audiences should keep an eye on his hair as a hint to the character's depth and complexity.

Sympathy for the Devil reviews

The reviews for Sympathy for the Devil have been mixed. Some critics have praised Nicolas Cage's performance as a mysterious, possibly supernatural gunman, while others have found the film to be predictable and violent.

Rotten Tomatoes has a 59 per cent approval rating for the film, based on 20 reviews. The consensus reads, "Sympathy for the Devil makes the most of Nicolas Cage's propensity for playing unhinged characters -- and for some viewers, that'll be more than enough to make it worth a watch."

