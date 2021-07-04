Nick Cannon welcomes his fourth baby this year

Nick Cannon is now father to seven children



Cannon welcomed his seventh child, a boy with girlfriend Alyssa Scott. The little boy was born on June 23 and is called Zen.



Scott announced their son’s arrival on Instagram with a sweet monochrome photo of the tot. ''I will love you for eternity 6•23•21,'' Alyssa wrote, confirming his birthday. Later, on her Instagram stories, she revealed the name.

On Father's day, Scott took to Instagram to confirm that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon. In the post shared by Scott, Cannon' face is not completely visible but his tattoos make it apparent. He appears shirtless, holding Scott's baby bump. "Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.



This is Cannon's fourth child in less than a year. Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. He had a daughter with Brittany Bell in December last year, with whom he also shares a 4-year-old son.



Cannot was previously married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and the two share 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.