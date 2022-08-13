Mindy Kaling reveals why she cast Reese Witherspoon's son in 'Never Have I Ever'

The third season of Netflix's coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Never Have I Ever' is now streaming. Created by actor and writer Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series is based on Mindy's own childhood and follows an Indian-American high-schooler Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who deals with her father's recent death, family, friends, relationships, and everything else teens have to deal with in daily life.

All three seasons of the show have been critically acclaimed and loved by the audiences as well.

In the third season, Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has joined the show's cast. Kaling revealed why she cast Deacon in the series while speaking to Variety.

She said that Witherspoon, who is a dear friend of hers, told her that Deacon has an interest in acting. "We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon," she said.

She added, “He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it. He’s just such a well-raised kid. He’s so talented, he’s so funny, and fits in perfectly with the cast. The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him.”

Deacon plays the role of Parker, a friend of Des (Anirudh Pisharody) in the show.

Meanwhile, 'Never Have I Ever' season 3 has scored an impressive 91 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.