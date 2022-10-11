Mindy Kaling responds to 'Velma' criticism: 'Most Indian-American girls can identify with her'

American actress and producer Mindy Kaling has opened up about the controversy surrounding her upcoming HBO Max animated series 'Velma'. Centring around Velma Dinkley, the bespectacled, nerdy character in the 'Scooby-Doo' franchise, 'Velma' is developed by Charlie Grandy with Kaling voicing a South Asian version of the character. There has been an outcry over the series over the character, who is classically caucasian, being turned into a woman of Indian descent. Recently, a teaser for the series was also unveiled on YouTube. It led to criticism along the lines of the series being geared towards adults and there is no other character from the franchise, including the titular cowardly Great Dane himself.

During the New York Comic-Con (quoted by Insider), Kaling said in a media interaction that the series is "an amazing homage to this group, especially this character." She said she loved the original 'Scooby-Doo' series.

She added, "Growing up, I've always identified with Velma. She was so cute, but not like traditionally hot — super smart, super thick glasses, questionable haircut. I just love the series and I feel so honored to do the voice."

Also Read: 'Velma' teaser: Mindy Kaling becomes the popular 'Scooby-Doo' heroine in this animated series. Watch

Regarding online criticism, she said she is "always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media."

"I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred. So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her," she added.

Recently, Velma was canonically declared a lesbian. The confirmation came after clips from the new movie 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' were circulated on social media sites, particularly Twitter. The fans of the franchise have claimed to have known Velma's sexuality for decades.

'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' released on October 4 and is available on digital PVOD platforms. Directed by Audie Harrison, the Halloween special features voices of Matthew Lillard, Grey DeLisle, Kate Micucci, and Frank Welker.

