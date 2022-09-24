Mindy Kaling is selling her stylish NYC apartment worth $2.75 million, see pics

American actress and producer Mindy Kaling's NYC pad is up for sale. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, wall-to-wall windows, 10-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen, and plenty of closet space.

The property is listed with Carl Gambino and Reilly Adler of Compass for $2.75 million. The actress bought the house in 2017 for $3.1 million.

The property is designed by architect Richard Gluckman and its best feature is its unobstructed views of the Williamsburg Bridge, Kenmare Street, and Petrosino Square.

The condo has a neutral scheme and it offers a host of services and amenities, such as a 24-hour doorman, and a fully-equipped fitness centre.

As per Dirt, its primary suite is outfitted with decorative sconces and it also has a built-in entertainment console. You will also find a luxe bath clad in Blue de Savoie tile, a deep Kohler soaking tub and separate shower cabinets at the property.

Other than her for-sale NYC pad, Kaling owns multiple properties in the US, including a $9.6 million Malibu beach house that was previously owned by Frank and Barbara Sinatra.

Also read: Constance Wu reveals she was sexually harassed by 'Fresh Off The Boat' producer

The 43-year-old has featured in the hit Netflix comedy 'Never Have I Ever'. She also appeared in HBO's 'Sex Life of College Girls'. The actress also served as a producer on the Broadway musical 'A Strange Loop'.