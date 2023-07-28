Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Michelle Yeoh is married. The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with her longtime partner, Jean Todt. Yeoh and Todt got married in a low-key ceremony in Geneva on Thursday.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star and the ex-Ferrari CEO got hitched after a 19-year engagement.

The news of their marriage came out after Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared a few snaps from the intimate ceremony.



The carousel of photos showed the newlywed couple posing with the guest. On her special day, Yeoh didn't forget to bring her Oscar trophy with her. Yeoh made history earlier this year as the first Asian woman to ever win the golden trophy in the Best Actor category.

Messa also shared a photo of a table card reading a sweet note on Michelle and Todt's relationship. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the message reads.

Just two months after the meeting, the couple got engaged. However, it took 6992 days before the couple got hitched.



“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note concluded.

The photo also showed the happy couple with their close friends. On her big day, Yeoh wore a cream lace dress with a matching corset top and gold detailing. While, in another picture, she's wearing a white silk shirt with a matching skirt.

Another image showed Messa posing with the couple at the ceremony.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️,” the Formula 1 driver wrote in the caption of the post.

Yeoh and Todt are yet to share more details about their wedding.



Fairy tale wedding

Todt, who is a big name in the world of motorsports and Formula One, met Yeoh at a car unveiling event. In an interview with the Financial Times, the couple called their meeting 'a fairytale.'



Later, Todt revealed that he learned to send a message to approach the Everything Everywhere actress, ''I don’t use a computer. I don’t know how to. My maximum is SMS. I wanted to communicate with my wife, in fact. So I spoke to Michael Schumacher. We were together. He said send an SMS. I said I don’t know how to send one. So he was the one who taught me,'' he shared, via Daily Mail.

Before dating Todt, Yeoh was married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 until 1991.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE