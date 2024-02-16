Meryl Streep to return for Only Murders in the Building season 4

Meryl Streep is confirmed to return for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. The three-time Oscar winner will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest to Martin Short’s character Oliver Putnam.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 promises to be exciting than ever

Season 4 will take forward the story. For those who are unaware, season 3 ended with Meryl’s character getting an offer to work in Los Angeles. Hence, season 4 will begin with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez taking a trip to Los Angeles before the central action returns to its central location, The Arconia.

While Season 4 plot details are being kept as secret as a murder investigation, the Season 3 cliffhanger saw Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) longtime stunt double (Jane Lynch) being gunned down. Someone was out to kill Charles, but the question remains, who would want to kill him? Selena Gomez’s Mabel was a suspect in season 1 and this isn’t the first time the trio has gotten too close to a case, but the stakes are higher than ever.

Meryl Streep’s return confirmed

Meryl’s return was confirmed by 20th Television president Karey Burke whose studio produces Only Murders in the Building. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Burke said, “Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time.”

Meryl Streep will join Molly Shannon with recurring roles in season four of the hit show.