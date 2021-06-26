Madonna makes surprise appearance at Pride event with dazzling performance

Pop music icon Madonna recently rocked New York City club with a surprise performance to mark the occasion of Pride Month.



The 62-year-old songstress kicked off the Pride weekend and thrilled fans in her own style by making an unexpected appearance at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room during the Boom x Pride event in New York City.



She surprised the crowd that was packed with celebrities and gave a performance of her hits 'Hung Up' and 'I Don’t Search I Find'. She left everyone awestruck when she popped out in a risqué sheer top, which she paired with a leather harness and shorts, long pink satin gloves.

''To not celebrate pride [sic] without people would have been a tragedy for me," Madonna said to the crowd, according to Variety. ''Take nothing for granted because you never know what's waiting for all of us around the corner. Learn to love yourself,'' she added.

The legend entertained everyone with her sensual dance moves while the audience filmed the performance on their smartphones and sang along to every word.





A-lister guests list at the event included Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, Zachary Quinto, Lance Bass, Adam Lambert, Jon Batiste and others.

As per Variety, they raised money for two LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support groups - The Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US.

Madonna was joined by Quinto to auction off three original polaroid photographs for $10,000, $25,000 and $25,000 each.

Together, the pair raised over $100,000, each pledging a personal donation of $25,000.