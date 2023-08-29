Lupita Nyong'O remembers Chadwick Boseman on his death anniversary: He will always be in our hearts



On Monday, Nyong'O, 40, shared a black-and-white photo she took of her Black Panther co-star as they arrived at an airport in South Korea in 2018. The actress wrote in her caption that she "experienced a singular pain" when she learnt about Boseman's death back in 2020.



"The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again," Nyong'O wrote.



Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with cancer private, leaving his friends and colleagues stunned at the news of his death.



"We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers," the actress continued, sharing her memory of the moment she captured in her photograph. "Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."



"Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept," Nyong'O added. "But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts."