Lupita Nyong'O remembers Chadwick Boseman on his death anniversary: He will always be in our hearts
Story highlights
Chadwick Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with cancer private, leaving his friends and colleagues stunned at the news of his death.
Chadwick Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with cancer private, leaving his friends and colleagues stunned at the news of his death.
Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'O is fondly remembering her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died on 28 August 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43 when he breathed his last.
On Monday, Nyong'O, 40, shared a black-and-white photo she took of her Black Panther co-star as they arrived at an airport in South Korea in 2018. The actress wrote in her caption that she "experienced a singular pain" when she learnt about Boseman's death back in 2020.
"The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again," Nyong'O wrote.
Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with cancer private, leaving his friends and colleagues stunned at the news of his death.
"We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers," the actress continued, sharing her memory of the moment she captured in her photograph. "Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."
"Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept," Nyong'O added. "But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts."
trending now
Other stars remember Chadwick Boseman
Apart from Nyong'O, Boseman's other co-stars too remembered the actor on his third death anniversary. Letitia Wright, who plays the sister to Boseman's King T'Challa in Black Panther, re-shared a video of herself, Boseman, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira she originally posted on Instagram in November.
"Always Celebrating You King," Wright, 29, wrote on her Story above the video. "Love Always x"
Daniel Kaluuya also shared a throwback photo featuring Boseman to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the snapshot, he and Gurira, 45, can be seen embracing as Boseman looks on.
Boseman's death majorly affected how Marvel Studios, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Boseman's Black Panther costars approached the film's sequel Wakanda Forever, which was released back in November. The film saw Wright's character Shuri take on the Black Panther mantle in the aftermath of T'Challa's death.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.