Lizzo and team request sexual harassment claims to be dropped

Lizzo wants court to dismiss the lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers that accused her of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment instances. The lawsuit was filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. Lizzo’s legal team is denying all these accusations.

A spokesperson from Lizzo’s legal team said, “This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practised what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment. Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

Lizzo and team is denying all allegations

Lizzo’s team is denying “each and every allegation” in the lawsuit asking that it be dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.” It lists over 30 “affirmative defences,” explaining that “there was no injury, loss or damage to plaintiffs” and that plaintiffs “are guilty of unclean hands”.

Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., along with Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team, were named in the lawsuit (filed in August) that accused Lizzo and Quigley of weight shaming the trio of dancers and pressuring them into sexual advances at an Amsterdam strip club.

Among other claims, Lizzo was accused of subjecting the group of dancers to an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal, forcing one of the women to lose control of her bladder. Both Davis and Williams were fired and Rodriguez resigned.

Meanwhile, Lizzo issued her own lengthy statement on social media after the complaint. She wrote that the allegations against her were false and were “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.