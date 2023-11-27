Kim Kardashian starrer The Fifth Wheel to premiere on Netflix

LIVE TV
Nov 27, 2023

Paula Pell is producing The Fifth Wheel with Kim Kardashian. 

Kim Kardashian starrer The Fifth Wheel finally has a landing place as OTT giant Netflix won a competitive bidding war. Several major players were competing for its theatrical distribution and streaming rights. According to reports, twof of the five companies backed out at the last minute before Kim Kardashian and co-writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito signed with Netflix.

While not much has been revealed about the plotline, Kim Kardashian is said to be playing the eponymous “fifth wheel” alongside a female ensemble cast. Her co-stars have not been announced.

Previously, Kim was seen in the recent season of American Horror Story alongside Emma Roberts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a reality TV star and has companies like loungewear company Skims and more. 

As for Paula Pell, she has previously written the comedy, Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. 

