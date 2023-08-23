Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen lead solidarity rally for strikers outside Disney premises

In a display of solidarity, Hollywood stars Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, both revered for their on-screen portrayals of politicians, took to the stage outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, turning the ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry into a resounding campaign for unity and labour rights, reported the Associated Press. The event, which saw a convergence of industry guilds and unions, aimed to highlight the crucial alliance between different unions and underscore the importance of fair treatment for all workers. "We are here because we know that unions matter," asserted Kerry Washington, who essayed a political fixer on ABC's hit series Scandal. She further emphasised, "Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers."

The rally served as a platform for Hollywood actors and screenwriters, who have been embroiled in strikes for over a month and three months respectively, to join forces with other industry guilds and broader labour unions such as the Teamsters. The demands include is to engage in fair contract negotiations with studios and to curtail the influence of artificial intelligence in screenwriting and acting.

Martin Sheen: It [strike] is very costly

Martin Sheen, famed for his role as the President in The West Wing, took the stage alongside many of his show's cast members to address the toll the strikes were exacting. "Clearly this union has found something worth fighting for, and it is very costly," Sheen noted. He went on to question the value of the union if it didn't come at a cost, thereby reiterating the importance of standing up for workers' rights.

Kerry Washington used her speech to draw attention to the struggles faced by even high-profile guild members like herself earlier in their careers. She reflected on the issues central to the strikes, including fair compensation and the industry's increasing reliance on artificial intelligence to replace actors and writers. "We deserve to be able to be paid a fair wage. We deserve to have access to healthcare. We deserve to be free from machines pretending to be us," Washington passionately stated, advocating for a future where the dreams of working artists are attainable.

What's next for striking actors and writers?