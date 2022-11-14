Keke Palmer to join 'Saturday Night Live' as hosting guest in December

It's confirmed! American actress Keke Palmer, who has played pivotal roles in films like 'Nope' and 'Alice', will be taking over the hosting duties for 'Saturday Night Live' on December 3 with singer SZA as the musical guest.

After streaming the latest SNL episode with host Dave Chappelle, the makers of the late-night live TV sketch comedy and variety show have decided to take a break of three weeks. And, right after the break on first week of December, we will get to see Palmer and SZA on the show.

Sharing the news with her fans, Palmer wrote, "Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you. (sic)"

Meanwhile, SZA posted, "Can’t believe this is happening lmao. I plan on acting a f***ing fool. See you soon New York. (sic)"

Palmer is also the host of the TV game show 'Password'. In the game show, two teams consisting of a celebrity player and a contestant attempt to convey mystery words to each other using only single-word clues to win cash prizes.

Pop star SZA, on the other hand, recently released her new single 'Shirt' and teased a new project titled 'PSA'.

'SNL' launched its 48th season on October 1. Until now, we have seen the show airing three consecutive episodes in October, before taking a week off and then running three more consecutive episodes till November 12. Now, the seventh episode is scheduled to premiere on December 3.