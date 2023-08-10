Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom attempting to take my home: Veteran

International pop sensation Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, find themselves entangled in a real estate dispute, this time over a lavish Montecito, California mansion they acquired in 2021. The legal tussle involves 83-year-old veteran Carl Westcott, who claims that he was not mentally fit to understand the terms of the contract when he sold the property to the celebrity couple. This legal battle is reminiscent of Perry's past encounter with Catholic nuns in Los Feliz.

The Montecito mansion purchase

In 2021, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom purchased an expansive 8-acre estate in Montecito, California, for a whopping $14.2 million. The property boasts a sprawling mansion occupying over 7,100 square feet, complete with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. However, their purchase sparked a legal battle with the former owner, Carl Westcott, who had moved into the property merely two months before the sale.

Claims of mental incapacity

Court documents obtained by The Post reveal that Westcott contends the contract for the sale of his home, signed on July 14, 2020, was executed when he was not mentally capable of understanding its implications. Having undergone a significant six-hour surgery shortly before the contract's signing, Westcott claimed that his mental faculties were compromised due to his age, Huntington's disease, and the effects of the recent surgery.

Westcott's legal challenge

An army veteran who served with the US Army's 101st Airborne Division, Westcott had purchased the Montecito mansion with the intention of living there for the rest of his life. However, as he recovered from his surgery and the effects of anesthesia diminished, he began to regain mental clarity. This newfound clarity prompted him to contact the real estate agency representing the property, Berkshire Hathaway, and express his desire to retain ownership of his home.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's response

In response to Westcott's change of heart, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom penned a letter expressing their affection for the property and their willingness to pay more than Westcott's initial purchase price. Despite their earnest appeal, Westcott remained steadfast in his decision to keep the property, citing his advanced age and limited remaining years.

Escalation and legal obligations

As the situation escalated, Perry and Bloom's legal representatives informed Westcott that they were committed to completing the sale and would not consider walking away from the deal. With the stage set for a legal showdown, a trial is scheduled for later this month to determine the outcome of the dispute.

A reflection of past controversies

This isn't Katy Perry's first brush with real estate controversy. The singer was previously embroiled in a legal battle with Catholic nuns, known as the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, over a Los Feliz property. Despite the nuns' long-standing connection to the property, Perry ultimately won the legal battle in 2016 and was granted ownership of the medieval Spanish-Gothic-Tudor estate. The dispute came to a conclusion with the passing of Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, one of the nuns involved in the battle, during a court hearing in 2018.

