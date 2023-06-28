Kanye West accused of antisemitic abuse by former business partner in new BBC doc

Kanye West, also called Ye, faces allegations of subjecting his former business associate and friend to antisemitic abuse, according to a BBC documentary titled The Trouble with KanYe. Alex Klein, a tech entrepreneur who collaborated with West on the "Stem Player" for the release of his album Donda 2, ended their partnership due to troubling behavior, including public praise of Hitler. As a result, Klein claims he was subjected to an angry and racist tirade. Klein revealed in the documentary that West expressed anger when their collaboration was terminated, stating, "We turned down 10 million dollars. Kanye was very angry." Klein alleges that West made offensive remarks, including comparing him to other Jews and expressing a desire to physically harm him.

“He was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’" West said as per Klein.

When Klein questioned West's belief in Jews conspiring against him, the rapper reportedly confirmed his belief in such a conspiracy. Kanye West's antisemitism a political strategy? According to Klein, West's antisemitic statements were a deliberate political strategy. Klein claims that West referred to his controversial comments as unnecessary to retract, given the attention and energy surrounding him. West allegedly saw these statements as instrumental to his ambition of becoming president and sought to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump, but with greater intensity.

As per a report in The Guardian, in the documentary, investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar asks Klein if West's aim is to "supersize Trump," to which Klein responds affirmatively. Another individual featured in the documentary, a homeless man named Mark, alleges that West approached him to manage his 2024 presidential campaign after both attended the Cornerstone Christian church. Mark states that West frequents the church where white nationalist Nick Fuentes holds political meetings.

The pastor of Cornerstone Christian church reveals that West purchased a portion of the property and has ambitious plans. Azhar is shown a room with workers on sewing machines and mood boards displaying new designs for West's Yeezy brand. Klein believes it is crucial to expose the antisemitic abuse he experienced at the hands of West, emphasizing the need to take West's actions seriously, beyond explanations of mental health or personal grievances. The Trouble with KanYe The documentary sheds light on the troubling allegations surrounding Kanye West and raises concerns about the motives behind his controversial statements and political aspirations. The claims made by Klein and the homeless man named Mark provide further insight into West's alleged behavior and intentions, leaving audiences questioning the rapper's motivations and actions. Kanye West's recent antisemitic statements Rapper Kanye West, officially known as simply Ye, thrives on controversy. He has often made statements offensive to one community or another, and his critics say he does that to promote his work and brand. In a now-deleted tweet last year, Kanye had earlier written, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."'

