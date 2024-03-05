Joe Jonas just made his romance with Stormi Bree public with a kiss 

It's confirmed. Joe Jonas and his girlfriend, model Stormi Bree indulged in some PDA and confirmed their relationship. The couple were spotted on Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Bowling Club spending some quality time together. Jonas was seen kissing Bree and eyewitnesses claim that the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other while they walked around.



The duo appeared to be in extremely high spirits as they were continuously captured smiling and giggling throughout the outing.



Jonas wore a colourful soccer jersey khaki shorts and a camouflage baseball cap while Bree looked pretty in a black frock, black boots and gold statement earrings. She also sported bold red lips.



The two weren't alone and were joined by Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas during the Australian leg of their band’s world tour.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform in Brisbane on Tuesday and then take the tour to Melbourne in the coming days.