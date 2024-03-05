Joe Jonas just made his romance with Stormi Bree public with a kiss
Joe Jonas and his girlfriend, model Stormi Bree indulged in some PDA and confirmed their relationship. The couple were spotted on Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Bowling Club spending some quality time together.
It's confirmed. Joe Jonas and his girlfriend, model Stormi Bree indulged in some PDA and confirmed their relationship. The couple were spotted on Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Bowling Club spending some quality time together. Jonas was seen kissing Bree and eyewitnesses claim that the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other while they walked around.
The duo appeared to be in extremely high spirits as they were continuously captured smiling and giggling throughout the outing.
Jonas wore a colourful soccer jersey khaki shorts and a camouflage baseball cap while Bree looked pretty in a black frock, black boots and gold statement earrings. She also sported bold red lips.
The two weren't alone and were joined by Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas during the Australian leg of their band’s world tour.
📸| Não teremos Joe Jonas solteiro no Brasil!— Central Jonas Brothers (@centraljonasbr) March 4, 2024
Fotos tiradas por paparazzi de Joe Jonas com Stormi Bree na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/Ss8I8pjkB1
The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform in Brisbane on Tuesday and then take the tour to Melbourne in the coming days.
Joe and Bree’s passionate PDA confirmed that their relationship is heating up even though they have not yet publicly commented on it.
Joe Jonas reacts to estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with new man
The duo were first spotted together in January this year. But it was only last week when they made a public appearance tigerher as they enjoyed a boat ride in Sydney Harbour.
They shared snaps of their day out on their respective Instagrams, however did not post photos of each other.
Bree has a 6-year-old daughter, Gravity, with her ex Lucky Blue Smith, while Joe shares two daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 — estranged wife Sophie Turner. Joe and Sophie filed for divorce in September last year and are embroiled in a custody battle over their kids.