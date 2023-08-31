Jimmy Kimmel wanted to retire but plans changed thanks to Hollywood strikes

Jimmy Kimmel was bored doing the same thing every week, so he decided to quit his show. He would have had his way if the dual Hollywood strikes hadn’t dampened his next move. Now that his famous ABC network’s late-night show is shut because of the strikes, he’s rethinking his decision to quit. Unable to work, Jimmy Kimmel has had a lot of time rethinking and it has changed his perspective. It’s like what they say, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder”.

In the first episode of Spotify’s Strike Force Five podcast, which went live on August 30, Jimmy Kimmel said, “I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now, I realize, Oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.” The podcast features a roundtable Zoom discussion with Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver.

After Jimmy made the revelation, Seth Meyers said, “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night… You have feigned retirement.” But Kimmel insisted that he was serious about retiring: “I was serious, I was very, very serious.”

Meanwhile, the network recently announced a three-year renewal of Jimmy Kimmel’s deal in September 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE