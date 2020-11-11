Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump: We have a reality show host who will not accept reality

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the behest of Donald Trump as he refused to concede even after his political rival Joe Biden’s victory in the current US elections.

Trump has been crying voter fraud and delegitimized the former vice president’s win. In his recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said, “the POTUS refuses to go-tus.”

He roasted Trump and said, “We have a reality show host who will not accept reality.”

But Trump’s sole efforts aren’t as disturbing and worrisome when compared to the number of GOP figures, including Lindsey Graham and Mike Pompeo, backing the president.

“I’m less disgusted with our toddler in chief throwing his oatmeal at the wall than I am with the Republican Congresspeople who are going along with this,” Jimmy Kimmel continued.

“Even The Bachelorette had a more peaceful transition of power than the presidency,” he joked.