Jeff Bridges shares health update, says 'tumor has drastically shrunk'

Jeff Bridges has given some positive update regarding his lymphoma diagnosis.



The 71-year-old Oscar winner revealed that his tumour has “drastically shrunk” amid ongoing treatment.



“January 6th I go in for CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumour. Turns out it’s working beautifully,” Jeff wrote on his website. “The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news.”

Bridges added that his scan coincided with the Capitol riots, “To see our country attacking itself broke my heart,” Bridges writes. “A question rose in me – what’s an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor, [artist] Rozzell Sykes, came to mind. His mantra was ‘be love’.

Jeff first announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma back in October. Since then, he has provided his fans with updates throughout his battle. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Twitter. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he added.