Jill Masterson (Goldfinger)

Jill Masterson played by Shirley Eaton is the first of many Bond girls to be murdered.

The secondary Bond girl in the movie 'Goldfinger'. Jill was employed to the obsessive and pathological criminal, Auric Goldfinger, and helps him to win the cards. After her betrayal, when she slept with Jame Bond. As a result, Goldfinger sends his bodyguard Oddjob to kill her.

(Photograph:Twitter)