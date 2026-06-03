/Meet the breakout players who could define the 2026 FIFA World Cup

From Michael Olise to Nico Paz, meet six young stars poised to make their mark and become breakout sensations at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup
Few players arrive at the World Cup with more momentum than Michael Olise. The Bayern Munich winger has evolved into one of Europe's most dangerous attacking threats, combining creativity, vision, and a lethal left foot. Equally comfortable scoring goals or creating them, Olise gives France another match-winner alongside Kylian Mbappe. If defenders leave him isolated on the right flank, his ability to cut inside and curl shots into the far corner can change a game in an instant. The World Cup stage feels tailor-made for his talent.
Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of England's most exciting attacking weapons. The Aston Villa star combines power, pace, and technical quality, allowing him to play across multiple attacking positions. What makes Rogers unique is his ability to drift between lines and exploit spaces others overlook. His relentless work rate and ball-carrying ability make him a nightmare for defenders. As England searches for attacking variety beyond Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Rogers could become the unpredictable force that drives the Three Lions deep into the tournament.
Nico Paz represents the future of Argentina's attack. After leaving Real Madrid for Como, the young playmaker flourished and developed into one of Serie A's most exciting creative talents. Blessed with vision, technique, and intelligence, Paz thrives in tight spaces and can unlock defenses with a single pass. As Lionel Messi enters what could be his final World Cup, Argentina needs a new generation ready to shoulder responsibility. Paz possesses the creativity and composure required for the biggest moments and could become a central figure in Argentina's title defense.
Germany has long been known for producing elite midfielders, and Aleksandar Pavlović appears destined to join that list. The Bayern Munich youngster combines defensive awareness with excellent passing range and the confidence to dictate games from deep positions. Pavlović reads danger quickly, breaks up opposition attacks, and initiates moves with remarkable maturity for his age. His leadership qualities have already drawn praise from German greats. As Germany looks to re-establish itself among football's elite, Pavlović could emerge as the heartbeat of its midfield throughout the World Cup.
At just 18, Ibrahim Mbaye is the youngest player on this list and perhaps the most intriguing. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already shown flashes of brilliance at club level, but it is with Senegal where he truly looks fearless. Blessed with pace, directness, and confidence beyond his years, Mbaye attacks defenders without hesitation. His performances at the Africa Cup of Nations demonstrated his ability to shine on major stages. If Senegal makes a deep run, Mbaye could become one of the tournament's biggest breakout stories.
At just 23, Pedri already plays with the composure of a veteran, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the tournament that elevates him into global superstardom. The Barcelona midfielder is the heartbeat of Spain’s possession-based system, dictating tempo, breaking lines with his passing, and creating space for teammates. While others grab the headlines with goals, Pedri’s intelligence and vision often decide matches. If Spain makes a deep run, expect Pedri to emerge as one of the tournament’s most influential performers.