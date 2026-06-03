/Meet the breakout players who could define the 2026 FIFA World Cup

At just 18, Ibrahim Mbaye is the youngest player on this list and perhaps the most intriguing. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already shown flashes of brilliance at club level, but it is with Senegal where he truly looks fearless. Blessed with pace, directness, and confidence beyond his years, Mbaye attacks defenders without hesitation. His performances at the Africa Cup of Nations demonstrated his ability to shine on major stages. If Senegal makes a deep run, Mbaye could become one of the tournament's biggest breakout stories.