/Adarsh Gourav to Raghav Juyal: Bollywood actors making their South film debuts

From acclaimed performer Adarsh Gourav to actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, a growing number of Bollywood stars are venturing into regional cinema, reflecting the industry's increasingly pan-India approach.
Bollywood actors are blurring the line between regional industries as renowned faces from the Hindi film industry are looking South. Not only are they looking to expand their appeal, but they're also eyeing high-concept narratives across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema.
Here's looking at Bollywood actors who're set to establish a strong foothold in the South industry.
Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is gearing up for his South debut with the Telugu mythological action film, Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the upcoming film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty.
Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with Gautham Ram Karthik's 'ROOT: Running Out Of Time'. A sci-fi thriller, ROOT promises to showcase Khurana in a never-before-seen avatar, for which his first look has already sparked significant buzz. Currently, the film is in its post-production stage.
Raghav Juyal is stepping in South cinema with the multi-lingual film, The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, this action drama will showcase Juyal as the main antagonist opposite the renowned star, Nani. Slated for a release in August this year, The Paradise will release in eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.
Abhishek Banerjee, who has already established himself as a dynamic performer in Hindi cinema, is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming crime thriller series, Legacy, slated for release this year.
Kiara Advani, who has already stepped foot in South with Peddi recently, will be seen making her Kannada debut with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. In addition to Yash and Kiara, the big-ticket film also features a formidable star cast including Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayantara among others.
Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in Tu Yaa Main, is making his Telugu movie debut with the psychological horror thriller, Happy Birthday Uma. Helmed by director Baba Shashank, the film is expected to release this year.
After gaining recognition in films and series across genres in Hindi cinema, Divyenndu gears up to make Telugu debut with the much-anticipated sports action drama, Peddi. Helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, the film is headlined by Ram Charan and is slated to release on June 4.