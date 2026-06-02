/Physicists achieve 'perfect randomness'. Here is why it matters

For this, the scientists used a phenomenon known as entanglement in quantum mechanics. They did not build a flawless machine, but relied on randomness amplification. "The resulting sequence of zeros and ones is now really perfectly random, and we can even certify that," says physicist Renato Renner of ETH Zurich. They started with a flawed, imperfect random source and removed the bias using quantum mechanics. They placed two superconducting quantum bits (qubits) separated by 98 feet and cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero. The qubits were entangled by having microwave photons travel between the chips. The 30-meter distance meant that information could not travel between them fast enough, even at the speed of light, to interfere with the measurement.