Hugh Jackman reveals he is undergoing tests for skin cancer again, urges for sun safety
Hugh Jackman had first got treated for skin cancer in 2013 and since then undergone similar treatments at least six times.
Actor Hugh Jackman is once again under tests for skin cancer. The Wolverine star took to social media recently to reveal that he was undergoing tests after a recent medical check-up. The actor who has undergone treatment for Skin cancer earlier as well urged fans to get regular checkups done and follow sun safety advice. He has revealed he is undergoing more skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up.
The 54-year-old star first got treatment for skin cancer in 2013 and since then had six procedures.
In the video, Jackman sported a bandage on his nose and said his doctor had noticed, "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)".
Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma - which, according to experts, is less likely to spread - and is caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds. Treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers is successful in 90% of cases.
Jackman assured the fans that basal cell carcinomas are the "least dangerous" in the world of skin cancer but said he hoped his scare reminds people to be sun-safe.
"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!" he said.
Jackman is based in Australia, which is often termed the skin cancer capital of the world, with more than 11, 500 people diagnosed with melanoma.
Jackman has been advocating sun safety for many years ever since he was first treated for skin cancer. In 2015, while speaking to People magazine, Jackman said that the diagnosis had come as a surprise to him despite his upbringing.
"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer'," he said. "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."
Born in Sydney to English-emigrant parents, Jackman is best known for his role as Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men franchise.
He has also featured in Van Helsing, The Prestige, and The Greatest Showman. He will be reprising his character of Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 which has Ryan Reynolds playing the lead role.