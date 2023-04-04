Hugh Jackman reveals he is undergoing tests for skin cancer again, urges for sun safety

Actor Hugh Jackman is once again under tests for skin cancer. The Wolverine star took to social media recently to reveal that he was undergoing tests after a recent medical check-up. The actor who has undergone treatment for Skin cancer earlier as well urged fans to get regular checkups done and follow sun safety advice. He has revealed he is undergoing more skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up.



The 54-year-old star first got treatment for skin cancer in 2013 and since then had six procedures.



In the video, Jackman sported a bandage on his nose and said his doctor had noticed, "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)".



Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma - which, according to experts, is less likely to spread - and is caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds. Treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers is successful in 90% of cases.

Jackman assured the fans that basal cell carcinomas are the "least dangerous" in the world of skin cancer but said he hoped his scare reminds people to be sun-safe.



"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!" he said.